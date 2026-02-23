Assam CM Sarma says Congress–AJP seat-sharing talks close to completion

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that a proposed alliance between the Indian National Congress and the Assam Jatiya Parishad is close to being finalised, with seat-sharing talks already covering multiple constituencies.
Sarma said seats such as Sadiya, Binakandi, Khumtai and Brahmapur are likely to be left for the AJP under the emerging arrangement.
He further indicated that a party identified as APHCL may be allotted two constituencies in Karbi Anglong.
According to the Chief Minister, discussions are also in progress to allocate two seats to the Communist Party of India and one seat to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.
However, Sarma said there has been no political understanding so far with the Raijor Dal.
“If they are able to bring Raijor Dal into the alliance, we will even congratulate them,” he remarked.
In a pointed political swipe, Sarma asserted that he remains well informed about internal developments within the Congress. Referring to recent organisational changes, he said even a “change in the docket yesterday created quite a stir,” adding that he was aware of it.
Taking aim at former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, Sarma remarked that it was not Borah who briefed him, but rather that he had often been the one informing the Congress leader.
The Chief Minister also brushed aside suggestions that the opposition could gain momentum by inducting more MLAs.
"The BJP’s ticket distribution exercise is almost complete, with candidates nearly finalised for around 80 seats, leaving limited room for adjustments," he added.
His remarks underscore the sharpening political contest in Assam ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, with both the ruling BJP and opposition parties intensifying their alliance and candidate strategies.