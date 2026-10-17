Majuli Entrepreneur and Bhimvita Owner Indukalpa Bharali Passes Away at 53

Guwahati: Majuli has lost one of its prominent entrepreneurs, Indukalpa Bharali, who passed away on the night of Friday, at the age of 53 after a prolonged illness. His demise has cast a pall of grief across the river island in Assam.

Bharali was widely recognised for his contribution to Majuli’s entrepreneurial sector, particularly through innovative food products made using locally available resources. His initiatives helped bring recognition to the island both nationally and internationally.

One of his notable achievements was the development of ‘Bhimvita’, a nutritious food product for children made from Assam’s indigenous Bhim banana. The product gained popularity across India and reportedly attracted appreciation overseas.

Following its success, Bharali introduced ‘Luit Majuli’, a brand of pure mustard oil that also received a positive response from consumers. His entrepreneurial ventures inspired local youths to pursue self-employment and become economically independent.

Beyond business, Bharali worked towards the socio-economic development of Majuli and the promotion of its tourism sector. He played an important role in showcasing the island’s attractions to tourists from other parts of India and abroad. He also owned Niribili Homestay, which contributed to the local hospitality sector.

Following news of his death, social organisations, political parties, student bodies and prominent personalities expressed condolences, describing his demise as an irreparable loss to Majuli’s entrepreneurial and social landscape.