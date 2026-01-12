Majuli Satras Keep 550-Year-Old Bhogali Tradition Alive

Majuli: As Assam prepares to celebrate Bhogali Bihu, the river island of Majuli presents a unique blend of festivity and spirituality.
The island, which is known as the cradle of Vaishnavite culture, Majuli’s Satras are once again immersed in age-old rituals, observing Bhogali Bihu in a deeply traditional and devotional manner that has continued uninterrupted for over 550 years.
Blessed by the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, Majuli is home to 35 Satras, where Bhogali Bihu is not merely a festival of feasting but an expression of collective devotion, discipline and cultural continuity.
Along with surrounding villages, the Satras are preserving indigenous customs, folk practices and spiritual values that define Assam’s civilisational ethos.
Moreover, in Majuli’s six Udasin Satras, more than 500 Vaishnavites are engaged in the meticulous preparation of traditional Bhogali delicacies such as sira and pitha.
True to tradition, the devotees refrain from using commercially available products. Instead, rice varieties like Chakuwa, Aampakhi and Niyarkadam are soaked for two days, roasted over a hearth and then hand-pounded in wooden mortars (ural) to prepare sira, an act that reflects patience, purity and reverence.
The unwavering commitment of senior Vaishnavites have kept these traditions alive, despite the pressures of modern life and waning interest among sections of the younger generation. This practice reaffirms their dedication and ensures that rituals are not reduced to symbolic acts but remain living practices passed down through generations.
A poignant moment of continuity was witnessed at the Uttar Kamalabari Satra, where 103-year-old Padma Shri awardee Gopiram Borgayan Burha Bhakat was seen joining the young Vaishnavites in pounding sira. His presence stood as a powerful symbol of intergenerational transmission of cultural responsibility.
While many ancient customs have gradually disappeared with time, the collective preparation of chira and pitha within the Satras remains vibrantly alive.
The Bhogali Bihu festival witnesses several disciples, devotees and well-wishers visiting the Satras. To welcome them, Vaishnavites make elaborate preparations so that all can partake together in traditional offerings like sira, pitha and sandoh, reinforcing values of equality, unity and shared joy.
In Majuli, Bhogali Bihu transcends celebration, becomes a sacred reaffirmation of Assam’s spiritual and cultural heritage.