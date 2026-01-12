Majuli Satras Keep 550-Year-Old Bhogali Tradition Alive

Majuli: As Assam prepares to celebrate Bhogali Bihu, the river island of Majuli presents a unique blend of festivity and spirituality.

The island, which is known as the cradle of Vaishnavite culture, Majuli’s Satras are once again immersed in age-old rituals, observing Bhogali Bihu in a deeply traditional and devotional manner that has continued uninterrupted for over 550 years.

Blessed by the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, Majuli is home to 35 Satras, where Bhogali Bihu is not merely a festival of feasting but an expression of collective devotion, discipline and cultural continuity.

Along with surrounding villages, the Satras are preserving indigenous customs, folk practices and spiritual values that define Assam’s civilisational ethos.