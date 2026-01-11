Pre-Bhogali Mela begins in Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu festivities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One of Assam’s biggest pre-Bhogali Melas has begun in Guwahati, ushering in festive cheer ahead of Magh Bihu and attracting large crowds of visitors. The mela is being organized at NEDFi Haat and will continue from January 9 to January 13, 2026. It remains open to the public daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

The five-day event features more than 120 stalls, offering a vibrant display of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, traditional cuisine and indigenous craftsmanship. Adding an international flavour to the mela, four stalls from Bhutan are also participating, showcasing their unique products.

Visitors to the mela can savour a wide range of traditional Bhogali delicacies, including pitha, laaru, doi–seera, bora saul, gur and pure cream. The fair also offers an array of local beverages, jewellery, knitted items, indigenous crafts, fish, prawns, silkworms, chicken and traditional local beer.

With its colourful stalls and festive ambience, the pre-Bhogali Mela has become a major attraction for city residents and tourists alike, providing a platform for local artisans, producers and entrepreneurs while celebrating the spirit of Magh Bihu.

Also Read: Assam: Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 by ASRLM begins in Morigaon