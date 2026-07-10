Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Critically Injures Parents in Kaliabor Family Attack

Guwahati: Today morning, a domestic dispute allegedly turned deadly in Kaliabor, after a man reportedly attacked his wife and elderly parents with a dao while they were asleep, leaving his wife dead and his parents critically injured.

The incident took place at Bhomoraguri village under the Samaguri Police Station in Nagaon district. As per police, the accused, identified as Rafikul Islam, allegedly assaulted his family members with a dao (a large machete) inside their home during the early hours of the day.

His wife, Khudeja Begum, sustained severe injuries in the attack and was declared dead at the scene. The accused then allegedly turned on his parents, Morjina Khatun and his father, inflicting critical injuries on both of them.

Police teams from the Samaguri and Sivasthan police outposts rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The accused was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the injured couple were rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for emergency treatment.

More Details are awaited