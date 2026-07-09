NAGAON: Land broker racket active again in Kaliabor, couple duped of Rs 18 lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A land broker syndicate, which had gone underground after the BJP-led state government took a tough stand against such rackets in its second term, has become active again in Kaliabor, locals said.

According to reports, a section of brokers has resurfaced even inside the Kaliabor Revenue Circle Office. As a result, many people have lost their hard-earned money.

The latest case has come to light from Jakhalabandha town area under Chatiyal Mouza in Kaliabor Revenue Circle.

Two brothers allegedly cheated a local businessman of Rs 18 lakh in the name of selling someone else's land. One of the accused claimed to be a "main person of RSS in Kaliabor" and the other introduced himself as a self-styled portal journalist. The main accused, identified as land broker Bhaskar Singh, has exposed how the racket is operating in Kaliabor.

As per information available, Bhaskar Singh prepared fake sale deeds for 1 kotha 10 lecha of land under Dag No. 231 of Myadi Patta No. 166 in Chatiyal Mouza, Jakhalabandha town, claiming it belonged to Rajeev Rajkonwar and Dipali Borgohain.

Similarly, he also prepared a fake agreement to sell 1 kotha of land under Dag No. 110 of Myadi Patta No. 126 in Chatiyal Mouza, claiming to have a Power of Attorney. Using both agreements, Bhaskar Singh and his brother Aditya Singh took Rs 18 lakh from Ankit Jain, husband of Priyanshi Gogoi of Jakhalabandha.

Ankit Jain, who works at a petrol pump in Jakhalabandha and is also a businessman, had bought 2 bigha 10 lecha of land from two plots in the name of his wife Priyanshi Gogoi. Bhaskar Singh collected Rs 18 lakhs from him and prepared the necessary documents at the Jakhalabandha Sub-Registrar Office on May 2, 2025. He also prepared agreement deeds through a notary of Kaliabor sub-division.

The fraud came to light when Bhaskar Singh took Ankit Jain to show him the land, which was actually in possession of other patta holders. When the real owners were contacted, they expressed surprise and told Jain that they had no knowledge of any sale.

Following this, Priyanshi Gogoi filed an FIR at Jakhalabandha Police Station on June 30. Police visited the houses of Bhaskar Singh and Aditya Singh but have not arrested them so far. Both are currently reported to be absconding.

It remains to be seen what action Jakhalabandha Police will take against the land brokers.

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