Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Attempting to Harm Daughter in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to harm their minor daughter at their residence in Hyderabad’s Tilak Nagar area.
The accused, identified as K Venkatesh, a daily wage worker, was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday after remaining absconding since the incident.
Police said the victim, a 26-year-old woman employed at a hotel, died after sustaining severe injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to local police officer K Maruti Prasad, the incident occurred around 12.30 am when Venkatesh allegedly attacked his wife following frequent disputes over suspected infidelity. During the incident, he also attempted to push their six-year-old daughter towards the flames, but the child managed to escape with minor injuries.
The couple, who had moved to Hyderabad from Huzur Nagar in Nalgonda district five years ago, were living with their two children — an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.
Police said a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from the house and alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot and found the woman injured while her children were crying for help. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Venkatesh has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, based on a complaint filed by his father-in-law, Chityala Appaiah. The woman’s body was handed over to her family after post-mortem examination on Thursday.
Police said further investigation is underway, and the accused will be produced before a court for judicial remand.