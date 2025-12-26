Political Row Erupts After Gaurav Gogoi’s Social Media Claim; Jayanta Malla Baruah Hits Back

Guwahati: A political controversy has broken out in Assam following a social media post by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on platform 'X'. In his post, Gogoi referred to an incident that took place at a school and mistakenly linked it to the Nalbari constituency, while also making allegations of corruption targeting Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Responding strongly to the claim, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah clarified that the incident did not occur in Nalbari constituency at all. He stated that the incident actually took place in the Tihu constituency, and accused Gogoi of spreading incorrect information without verifying basic facts.

Speaking to the media, Baruah said it was highly unfortunate that a person holding a responsible position such as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha would make such serious allegations without checking electoral and geographical details. He remarked that such statements reflect a lack of basic awareness and responsibility expected from a senior political leader.

The minister further informed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government acted swiftly on the issue. He said the Assam Police promptly identified those involved in the incident and took strict action in accordance with the law, without any delay.

Reiterating the government’s stand, Baruah said the Assam government remains fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety and security of all institutions and citizens across the state. He explained that no one involved in unlawful activities would be spared, regardless of political pressure or public noise.

Rejecting Gogoi’s allegations outright, the minister added that Assam needs leadership that respects facts, works responsibly, and upholds constitutional values. He said the state does not need leaders who rely on misinformation or conduct “social media trials,” but rather representatives who act with accountability, maturity, and respect for democratic norms.