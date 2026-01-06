Man Kills Mother, Sister and Minor Brother in East Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, sister and minor brother at their residence in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after feeding them food mixed with poisonous plant seeds, police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Yashbir Singh, surrendered at the Laxmi Nagar police station around 5 pm and told officers that he had killed his family members.
Acting on the information, police teams reached the house in the Subhash Chowk area, where the bodies of three people were found inside.
According to police, Singh cited acute financial distress as the motive behind the crime. He told investigators that the family had been struggling economically and claimed that his father, a truck driver, had been living separately for the past six months.
As per Police, Singh, who also worked as a driver, had been without work during this period.
Police further said the accused claimed to have taken a term life insurance policy worth around Rs 1.5 crore and alleged that he had made multiple attempts to take his own life over the past two months.
He also told police that his mother had confronted him a day before the incident. However, these statements are being verified.
Reportedly, the accused prepared sweets using dhatura seeds and fed them to his mother Kavita (46), sister Meghna (24) and brother Mukul (14). After they reportedly lost consciousness, he allegedly killed them and later surrendered to the police.
Police said the accused’s wife was not present at the house at the time of the incident and her role, if any, is being examined.
An FIR has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to verify the sequence of events and gather further evidence.