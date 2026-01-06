Child Labour Allegations at Nagaon Brick Kiln Erupted Chaos

Nagaon: Serious allegations of child labour have surfaced at the A.H. Brick Kiln located in Hatipara, near Nagaon town, raising concern among local residents and child rights activists. The kiln is accused of engaging children in hazardous work, including coal handling and brick moulding, which is a clear violation of existing child protection and labour laws.

According to local sources, several children accompanying migrant labour families are being made to assist their parents at the kiln site. These activities not only expose them to unsafe working conditions but also deprive them of their right to education and a safe childhood. Residents allege that the kiln management has failed to provide even the most basic facilities mandated under government guidelines.

Under labour welfare norms, brick kilns employing migrant workers with families are required to set up proper on-site schooling and ensure basic living amenities. However, locals claim that the facility at the A.H. Brick Kiln falls far short of these requirements. The so-called school on the premises has been described as being in a dilapidated condition, without desks, benches, blackboards or trained teachers.

“The structure barely qualifies as a classroom. It looks more like a temporary shed and offers no real learning environment for children,” said a resident of the area, expressing concern over the future of the affected children.

Adding to the seriousness of the issue are allegations that the brick kiln is operating without valid licenses and necessary clearances. Locals claim that agricultural land has been illegally converted into a commercial brick kiln, affecting crop production and threatening the livelihood of farming communities. There are also claims that violations related to environmental norms and land use are being overlooked.

Residents have further alleged that certain officials from concerned departments may be ignoring these irregularities, allowing the kiln to continue operations unchecked. “This is not just about child labour. It reflects a failure of the system to protect children and enforce the law,” another local said.

The community has now appealed to the Nagaon District Commissioner to intervene without delay. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the functioning of the brick kiln, strict action against those responsible, and immediate steps to rescue and rehabilitate the affected children.

Child rights groups are also expected to take up the matter, urging the administration to ensure that labour laws are enforced and that such violations are not allowed to continue in the district.