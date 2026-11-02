Mizoram Records Over 31,000 Births and 10,000 Deaths in 2025

Guwahati: The state of Mizoram recorded 31,294 births and 10,055 deaths in 2025, with rural areas accounting for a larger share of both, according to the state government's Annual Report on Registration of Births and Deaths, 2025.

Of the total registered births, 17,426 occurred in rural areas, while 13,868 were recorded in urban areas. The figures included 15,751 male and 15,543 female births, taking the state's overall sex ratio at birth to 987 females per 1,000 males. The rural sex ratio stood at 1,012, considerably higher than the urban figure of 955.

The overall birth rate was 20.78 per 1,000 population, with rural and urban areas recording 21.74 and 19.69 respectively. The report also registered 18,537 institutional births, including 14,140 in rural areas and 4,397 in urban areas.

Moreover, Mizoram reported 10,055 deaths during the year, comprising 6,758 in rural areas and 3,297 in urban areas. Male deaths accounted for 6,520, while female deaths stood at 3,535. The overall death rate was 6.68 per 1,000 population.

The state also recorded 263 infant deaths, including 168 in rural areas and 95 in urban areas. The infant mortality rate stood at 8.4, with rural areas recording 9.64 and urban areas 6.85.

Additionally, 69 stillbirths were registered during 2025, with an overall stillbirth rate of 2.20.