Man Remains Stranded in No-Man’s Land as India-Bangladesh Border Dispute Deepens

Guwahati: A fresh controversy has emerged along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district, where a 55-year-old Hindu man from Bangladesh remains stranded in no-man’s land after repeated attempts by border authorities to resolve the issue reportedly failed.

The man, identified as Sati Rajbanshi, son of the late Baghbatta, is a resident of Chalna village under Narayanpur Post Office and Gudagari Police Station in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi district. He has been stranded near the Nandir Char sector in Mahendraganj after a series of flag meetings between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) failed to reach a resolution.

The incident has worsened concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh and raised questions about cross-border pushback practices. Security forces on both sides of the border remain on alert as the situation continues.

As per BSF sources, Rajbanshi was arrested within Bangladeshi territory and was allegedly being pushed towards India by Bangladeshi authorities. BSF officials claimed that he was detained in his native village before being brought to the border. They further alleged that Bangladesh was attempting to shift responsibility by portraying the case as an Indian pushback.

The episode comes amid Assam’s intensified campaign against undocumented Bangladeshi migrants. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly stated that the state will adopt stricter measures against illegal infiltration in 2026 while continuing efforts to identify and deport foreign nationals residing unlawfully in India.

While BSF sources have alleged that similar incidents have occurred in other border regions, particularly in West Bengal, these claims could not be independently verified. Bangladeshi authorities and the BGB had not issued an official response at the time of reporting.