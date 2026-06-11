Meghalaya BJP marks 12 years of Modi government with prayer meet

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the BJP on Wednesday organised a prayer meet in Shillong to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, highlighting its achievements in governance, infrastructure development and welfare delivery.

The programme, attended by party leaders and workers, was led by state BJP president Rikman G. Momin and senior legislator A.L. Hek. Party leaders described the occasion as a celebration of the government's journey under the themes of service, dedication, good governance and development. Momin said the event marked a significant milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and reflected on the achievements of the past 12 years.

Expressing confidence in the party's future in the state, Hek said he hoped Meghalaya would have a BJP-led government in 2028. He also praised Modi's leadership and thanked party workers for gathering to celebrate the occasion.

BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang said the Centre had continued to support Meghalaya through infrastructure projects and welfare schemes despite the state not being governed by the BJP. He said such initiatives had helped improve economic opportunities and contributed to nation-building.

The programme formed part of the BJP's nationwide observance marking 12 years of the Modi Government.

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