Manas National Park to Reopen for Tourists on 2nd October

Guwahati: The Manas National Park will reopen to tourists on 2nd October for the 2026–27 tourism season, offering domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site following the monsoon period.

The reopening was announced by Nitish Boro, Ranger of the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park. As per Boro, a special programme will be organised at the park’s second main entrance on 2nd October to mark the beginning of the new tourism season.

The reopening comes as the monsoon season draws to a close, allowing tourism activities to resume at the park.

As per park authorities, Manas will remain open until further orders, in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

However, the park will continue to observe its weekly closure schedule across its different ranges. The Bhuyanpara Range will remain closed on Thursdays, while the Bansbari Range will be closed on Tuesdays. The Panbari Range will remain closed on Fridays, and the Kuklung Range will observe its weekly closure on Wednesdays.