Mangaldai Police Seize Truck Carrying Allegedly Stolen Electrical Materials

Guwahati: Today, a team of Mangaldai Police have achieved a major breakthrough by seizing a truck allegedly carrying a large quantity of stolen electrical materials from Kharupetia in Darrang district to West Bengal.

Based on intelligence source , police intercepted and seized the truck while it was reportedly transporting the materials out of the district. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of various electrical items, including AC copper wires and large quantities of power transmission cables believed to belong to the electricity department.

As per reports, incidents involving the theft of AC copper wires and other electrical materials have been reported in Darrang for several days. The latest seizure has raised concerns about an organised network allegedly involved in the theft and transportation of such materials.

People of that have welcomed the police action and called for the alleged syndicate involved in the thefts to be dismantled. They have also demanded strict punishment for those found responsible.

However, police have not yet arrested the alleged members of the theft gang. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved and determine the source and intended destination of the seized materials.