KAAC Orders Relocation of Govt Offices from Kheroni PGR Land in West Karbi Anglong

Kheroni: The Department of Land Revenue under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has issued a fresh directive to relocate government offices currently functioning on the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong.

According to the official order issued on January 19 by the Department of Land Revenue, KAAC, a total of 11 government departments that have been instructed to vacate the PGR land within a stipulated time of 15 days.

The order from the Secretary read, “I am directed by the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to inform you that your offices/ buildings are situated within the Kheroni PGR Land and the authority has contemplated to cause eviction upon the encroachers of this PGR land. As such you are to take step for shifting your offices/buildings, etc. within 15 days from the issue of this order.”