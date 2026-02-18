Manik Saha Slams ‘Tipraland’ Narrative, 215 Join BJP at Janajati Rally in Unakoti

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday criticised the long-standing demand for “Tipraland” and “Greater Tipraland”, alleging that innocent Janajati people had been misled for years in its name.
Addressing a large gathering at Demdum in Unakoti district, Saha said that when certain leaders held power in the Autonomous District Council (ADC), development suffered and the aspirations of indigenous communities were neglected.
“For years, innocent Janajati people in our state have been misled in the name of ‘Tipraland’ and ‘Greater Tipraland’. From positions of power in the ADC, development was reduced to a mockery, and the aspirations of the people were ignored,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He said his government remains committed to working together with the ADC to build a “Viksit Tripura” through unity and inclusive growth.
During the programme, 215 voters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, a move Saha described as strengthening the party’s resolve to ensure progress and stability in the state.
The Chief Minister also said his government is focused on the overall socio-economic progress of the state and is determined to maintain transparency in administration.
He stated that the aim is to ensure development reaches every section of society without discrimination.
“We are trying to govern the state with complete transparency. Our priority is the socio-economic uplift of people from all communities. We want to build a new Tripura together,” he added.
Saha further highlighted steps being taken to promote Kokborok and other minority languages, stressing that tribal communities must be empowered without compromising their cultural identity.
He added that the latest state budget includes a significant allocation for the welfare of the Janajati population.
“We are committed to safeguarding the dignity, culture and traditions of the Janajati people while ensuring their development,” he said.