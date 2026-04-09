Manipur: 3 Suspected UKNA Cadres Held with Arms, Opium

Imphal: Manipur Police on Wednesday said three suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army were arrested during a series of operations carried out in the aftermath of the Tronglaobi incident in Churachandpur district.
According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang and Paulallem Vaiphai.
"In various operations launched in the aftermath of the Tronglaobi incident, in nearby areas of Churachandpur District, 03 (three) cadres suspected to be of UKNA were arrested with recovery of arms and ammunition," Manipur Police wrote on X.
During the operation, security personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 25 rounds, a pistol with two magazines and 15 rounds, and cash amounting to Rs 20,100.
Two sacks of suspected narcotic contraband, identified as raw opium weighing 21.19 kg, were also seized.
In a separate operation conducted in the Molphei Tampak area of the district, police said additional arms and ammunition were recovered. These included an MP-9 automatic rifle, a pistol with a magazine, two lethode tubes, a locally made cannon (pumpi), and five 70 mm cartridges.
Police said further investigation is underway.