From Ministers to Young Contenders, Leaders Turn Out Early to Vote in Assam

Guwahati: Voting for the Assam Assembly elections witnessed active participation from political leaders and candidates across constituencies, many of whom exercised their franchise early in the day despite adverse weather conditions in some areas.
Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu cast his vote in the morning at the Pachim Gogamukh ME School polling station in the Dhemaji (ST) constituency. Braving challenging weather, Pegu urged voters to come out in large numbers and participate in the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of every vote.
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury also exercised her franchise on polling day. The 27-year-old, considered one of the youngest candidates in the state, stood in queue at the Sarumotoria LP School polling station in Guwahati to cast her vote. She is contesting from the Central Guwahati constituency.
Former MP and BJP candidate from the Dispur Assembly constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, cast his vote early in the morning at Morikolong High School, Borghat, No. 61 polling station in the Batadrava Assembly constituency of Nagaon district.
Congress candidate from Dispur, Mira Barthakur, also cast her vote, while Dhrubojyoti Gogoi, Congress candidate from Duliajan, exercised his franchise in his constituency.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate from the Dimoria (SC) constituency, Kishore Kumar Baruah, cast his vote at the Khetri Adarsha Madhyamik Vidyalaya polling station. Baruah expressed confidence in the electorate and said he remains hopeful of serving the people.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also cast his vote early in the morning in Khowang, urging citizens to participate enthusiastically in the electoral process.
Polling is underway across the state with voters turning up at booths since early morning, and authorities have made arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.