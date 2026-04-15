Manipur: 6.74 kg brown sugar seized at Imphal airport; violence during operation

Imphal: Security forces have apprehended one suspected drug peddler at Tulihal Airport in Manipur's Imphal district for allegedly carrying brown sugar, Manipur Police said on Wednesday.
According to Manipur Police, the operation was carried out around 10:30 am by a joint team of CISF, Assam Rifles and Manipur Airport Police.
The accused, identified as Md. Sabir Ahamed from Bishnupur district, was intercepted at the airport.
“Based on credible information, a joint operation was conducted at Tulihal Airport, Imphal, leading to the arrest of one suspected drug peddler.On examination of his checked-in baggage, security personnel recovered approximately 6.74 kg (including container weight) of suspected brown sugar concealed inside six containers,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further legal proceedings.
During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed information about a concealed cache of arms and ammunition in the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district, prompting security forces to move towards the location.
“At around 1:30 pm, the movement of the security team was obstructed near Thinungei following the spread of unverified rumours, leading to the gathering of a mob,” police said.
The security forces further said that the situation escalated when sections of the crowd turned violent and damaged and set ablaze two vehicles associated with the security forces.
Subsequently, additional forces were deployed and the crowd was dispersed using minimum necessary force, including tear smoke, to restore order. Some civilians sustained injuries during the incident and were provided medical assistance.
“In connection with the mob violence, four persons have been arrested, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in arson and obstruction of security forces,” Manipur Police said.
A flag march was subsequently conducted in the area to maintain law and order.
Police have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to cooperate with authorities and warned of strict action against those involved in violence and misinformation.