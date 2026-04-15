Assam Rifles seizes codeine syrup worth Rs 40 lakh in Tripura’s Agartala

Agartala: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized a large consignment of codeine-based cough syrup valued at around Rs 40 lakh in Tripura’s capital Agartala.
The seizure was made on April 13 in the Taranagar area during a coordinated operation carried out by the security force and customs officials.
A total of 140 cases of the contraband cough syrup were recovered from the spot.
The seized items have been handed over to the Customs Department in Agartala for further legal proceedings.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X on Wednesday, Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal drug trafficking in the region.
“The force remains steadfast in its efforts to combat drug smuggling and ensure a drug-free society,” it added.
Tripura, which shares an international border, has been witnessing repeated attempts of narcotics smuggling, prompting heightened vigilance by security agencies.