Manipur: 80-kg Rocket, Chinese Mortars and IEDs Recovered in Churachandpur

Guwahati: The Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, including an approximately 10-foot-long rocket weighing around 80 kg, four Chinese-origin mortars and six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), from Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police confirmed on 12th November .

The recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by district police and the Army in a forested area near P Geljang village under Kangvai sub-division on 11th November . Acting on inputs, the joint team recovered four Chinese-origin 82 mm mortars, a rocket measuring approximately 10 feet in length and weighing 80 kg, six IEDs and five Chinese grenades, according to a police statement.

The seized cache also included one CMG, one pistol, two single-barrel rifles, 30 mortar bombs of different calibres (82 mm and 51 mm), and five rounds of 5.6 mm ammunition.

The recovery comes amid continuing security concerns in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023.

The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported