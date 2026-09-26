Three IEDs destroyed in joint operation in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

IMPHAL: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were safely destroyed in a joint operation by security forces in Manipur's Ukhrul district, the Army said on Friday. In separate operations, four hardcore militants of different banned outfits were arrested from three districts of Manipur. Arms and ammunition, including foreign-made weapons, were also recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the Spear Corps, in coordination with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, detected the three IEDs in Ukhrul district.

According to the Army, the explosives had been laid with complex initiation mechanisms and posed a potential threat to civilian life and property. The security forces completely sanitised the area before carrying out a controlled in-situ demolition of the IEDs, thereby eliminating the threat, the Army said. The successful operation highlighted the vigilance and operational readiness of the security forces, and the coordination among the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, it added. The joint action is part of continuing efforts by the security forces and law enforcement agencies to prevent militant activities and maintain peace and stability in the region.

A Manipur police official said that four militants belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested from Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Some arms and ammunition, including foreign-made, were recovered from the possession of the extremists.

The arms and ammunition include two Chinese hand grenades along with a detonator, one GLOCK 19 pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds. One two-wheeler was also seized. The arrested militants identified as Phandom Dinesh Singh (38) alias Thembung alias Wangba, Aheibam Silan Meitei (34), Okram Gobin Meitei (25) and Sanjenbam Abung Singh alias Krishna (49). (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur CM leads high-level security review, orders tougher measures to restore peace and normalcy