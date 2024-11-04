Manipur: Annual Fish Fair and Fish Crop Competition Organised to Celebrate Ningol Chakkouba

Imphal: An Annual Fish Fair cum Fish Crop Competition 2024 was organised at Hapta Kangjeibung in the capital city of Manipur. The event was formally inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba in the presence of the state fisheries department minister Heikham Dingo.

The Fishery Department, Government of Manipur organised the event marking its return after a one-year break due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The event is organised to commemorate the Ningol Chakkouba festival, which falls on Sunday. This year, the target for fish production was set at an ambitious 1.5 lakh kgs.

The event saw a total of 180 stalls with the participation of arround 250 fish farmers. These fish farmers showcased several indigenous fish species and agro-horti products. The event also had dedicated stalls for displaced persons.

MP Leishemba Sanajaoba emphasised the deep-rooted connection between Meitei traditions and fish, expressing concern over the decline of many indigenous fish species in Manipur and calling for government efforts to revive these native breeds. He extended warm wishes to all Ningol (women) ahead of the festival, urging the public to celebrate with minimal festivities in solidarity with those bravely protecting the state amidst current challenges.

Minister Heikham Dingo highlighted that Manipur imports between 15,000 and 16,000 metric tons of fish annually, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 200 crore. He stressed the importance of achieving self-sustainability in fish production and noted the successful revival of the indigenous species of the state like Meetei Sareng, Khabak, and Ngaton, attributing this success to the dedication of farmers and officials.