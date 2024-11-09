Manipur: Another Woman Shot Dead After Recent Rape and Murder Incident

Imphal: Following the recent incident when a woman was raped and shot dead in Jiribam of Manipur, another woman was shot dead in Bishnupur.

Amid the escalating violence in Manipur, unidentified miscreants opened fire on a woman working in a paddy field with other farmers in Bishnupur. According to the local police reports, the woman died on the spot.

Meitei groups have alleged that most of the paddy fields in Manipur's low-lying valley areas, including Bishnupur's Saiton, where the attack was executed, are near the foothills where suspected Kuki insurgents operate disguised as 'village defence volunteers.'

In Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, massive protests have erupted, demanding justice for the family of the woman allegedly raped and killed in Jiribam. Civil society organizations of the valley-dominant Meitei community have also gathered to protest the killing of the farmer today.

It must be noted that two women were killed in fresh rounds of violence in Manipur in the last two days. In the first incident, a woman from the Hmar tribe was allegedly shot, raped, and set on fire in the Jiribam district by suspected Meitei insurgents on Thursday night, according to a police case filed by her husband. The 31-year-old woman and her three children were in their house when the attack took place. In the second incident, a woman from the Meitei community was shot dead by suspected Kuki insurgents while she was working in a paddy field in Bishnupur district on Saturday, police sources said.