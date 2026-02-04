⁩Manipur: Arms, Explosives Seized in Imphal West; RPF/PLA Cadre Arrested

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during a search operation in Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.
According to Manipur Police, the recovery was made on February 3 from Lambal Awang Leikai under Lamsang police station.
The seized items included a locally made single-barrel gun, a 9 mm pistol, six pistols with magazines, 64 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, three SLR blank cartridges, one No. 36 high-explosive grenade and a detonator.
Security personnel also recovered three tube launching devices, ten arming rings, an additional magazine, four iron plates, two camouflage helmets, three bulletproof vests and an ammunition container box.
In a separate operation on February 2, security forces arrested an active cadre of the RPF/PLA from his residence at Keishamthong Top Leirak under Imphal police station.
The arrested individual has been identified as Meisnam Korouhanba Luwang alias Korou (45). A mobile phone was seized from his possession, police said.
“On 02.02.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, one Meisnam Korouhanba Luwang @ Korou (45) of Keishamthong Top Leirak under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district from his residence. A mobile phone was seized from him,” Manipur apolice wrote on X.
Meanwhile, security forces continue search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts of the state.
As part of heightened security arrangements, 115 nakas and checkpoints were set up across Manipur in both hill and valley areas, though no detentions were reported.
Police also said that the movement of 191 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured.
Additional security measures have been put in place at vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided along sensitive stretches to facilitate safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.