Manipur Police Nab Three Cadres of Banned Outfits in Coordinated Crackdown Across Imphal

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces intensified their crackdown on militant activities across the state with the arrest of three cadres belonging to different banned outfits in separate operations carried out on Tuesday.
In the first operation, an active cadre of NSCN (IM), identified as Lanhungba Khumba (29), was arrested from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang police station in Imphal East district.
Police also recovered a .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with four live rounds, two mobile phones with a charger, and a black Pulsar N160 two-wheeler without a registration number from his possession.
"On 20.01.2026, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of NSCN (IM), one Lanhungba Khumba (29) from Mantripukhri area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation the same day, security forces apprehended a sub-sectional corporal of PREPAK (VC), Kangjam Milan Meetei alias Somendro alias No. 1 alias Ibungo.
A resident of Sekmaijin Khunou Kangjam under Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district, he was arrested from the locality of his present residence at Sawombung Wairi in Imphal East district.
A mobile phone was also seized during the arrest.
"On 20.01.2026, security forces arrested a s/s Corporal of PREPAK (VC), one Kangjam Milan Meetei @ Somendro @ No. 1 @ Ibungo (33) of Sekmaijin Khunou Kangjam, Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching district, a/p Sawombung Wairi, Imphal East district from the locality of his present residence. A mobile phone was seized from him," the Police added.
Meanwhile, security personnel also arrested an active cadre of KCP (PSC), Senjam Bosco Meitei alias Tamba (25), from the Nongada Makha Leikai area under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
As per Police, he hails from Nongren Mamang Leikai. A mobile phone was recovered from him.
Police said all three arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs and form part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and maintain law and order in the state.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in unlawful activities and to identify possible links with other operatives.