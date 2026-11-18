Guwahati: An Army captain was killed and three other personnel injured after a military vehicle carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment plunged into the Itam River at Lamlai Challou in Manipur's Imphal East district around 2 pm on 18th November.

The accident took place around 2 pm on November 18, when an armoured military vehicle carrying four Army personnel plunged into the Itam River at Lamlai Challou in Imphal East district.

According to the information provided by officials, the vehicle remained submerged in the river for some time after the incident. Rescue efforts were subsequently carried out to bring all four personnel out of the vehicle. The deceased officer was identified as Captain Hanuman Ram, aged 29. He was serving with the 8th Bihar Regiment and was among the four personnel travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The rescued personnel were taken to BABINA Hospital for medical treatment. Captain Hanuman Ram later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to officials.

Who Are the Three Injured Army Personnel?

Three other members of the 8th Bihar Regiment sustained injuries in the accident. They were identified as:

Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, 24

Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37

Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19

All three were rescued from the submerged military vehicle and transported to BABINA Hospital.

The injured personnel were reported to be in serious condition and undergoing treatment. The vehicle carrying the four personnel plunged into the Itam River and remained underwater for some time before rescue efforts brought the occupants out. While all four occupants were rescued from the vehicle, Captain Hanuman Ram later died at BABINA Hospital. The three injured personnel were reported to be in serious condition and receiving treatment.