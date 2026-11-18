Guwahati: The Assam Book Fair 2026 will be held at the Assam Veterinary Science College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, from December 24, 2026, to January 6, 2027. The venue will be the Assam Veterinary Science College playground at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, announced the dates and programme details at a press conference. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The organisers expect the fair to bring together readers, writers and publishers from different generations through literary activities and book-related programmes.

The Assam Publication Board and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, North-East, will jointly organise this year's fair.

The partnership marks a change from the previous arrangement involving the Puthi Prakashak and Bikreta Sanstha. According to the information provided by the organisers, a case involving the latter organisation is pending in court.

The organisers have selected the new partnership for this edition while retaining the fair's focus on literature, publishing and encouraging readership.

What Are the Major Literary Programmes and Awards?

The 2026 edition will include book launches, literary programmes, competitions and a three-day poets' conference.

The organisers will also felicitate 49 fellowship recipients during the event. The recognition programme will form part of the fair's broader effort to bring established and emerging literary voices together.

A major feature will be the Young Writers' Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The award is intended for writers below 40 years of age.

The organisers expect around 250–300 young writers to receive the award. December 5 is the application deadline for interested candidates.

The award programme adds a dedicated platform for emerging writers to gain recognition and encourages younger generations to participate in literary activities.

This year's programme will introduce an online marketing workshop alongside its regular literary activities.

The workshop is intended to add a publishing-sector dimension to the event, with a focus on online marketing. The organisers will also provide two stages for book launches.

These additions will expand the programme beyond literary discussions and competitions, giving book launches and publishing-related activities dedicated space.

The organisers said the fair aims to bring together the new and older generations of Assam. With its combination of book launches, a poets' conference and publishing-related workshops, the 14-day event will cover several aspects of Assam's literary and publishing activities.