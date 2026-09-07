SRD Teachers Protest in Guwahati Over SNA-SPARSH Salary Payment System

Guwahati: Today, a large group of State Recruitment Drive (SRD) teachers staged a protest outside the Directorate of Elementary Education office at Kahilipara, Guwahati opposing the decision to disburse their salaries through the SNA-SPARSH module.

Teachers from various parts of Assam gathered at the Directorate office and sought clarification from the department over the decision, which affects around 15,029 SRD teachers. They questioned the rationale behind introducing the new payment system and demanded a clear explanation from the Director of Elementary Education.

After the protest, Director of Elementary Education Suranjana Senapati said the issue could be resolved. She explained that the decision to adopt the SNA-SPARSH module was prompted by technical difficulties.

Senapati said discussions were underway with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to find a solution. She indicated that the existing salary payment system could be continued once the technical issues were resolved.

The protest concluded after representatives of the primary teachers’ association submitted a memorandum to the Director and held discussions with department officials over their demands.