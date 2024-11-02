Manipur CM Attends Inauguration of Museum Dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing

CM N Biren Singh praised Arunachal Pradesh for recognizing and acknowledging the sacrifices of Major Bob Khathing, who is a Manipuri Tangkhul Naga.

Tawang: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the inauguration of the Museum of Valour, dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

During his visit, the CM praised Arunachal Pradesh for recognizing and acknowledging the sacrifices of Major Bob Khathing, who is a Manipuri Tangkhul Naga. He further emphasized that the Manipur government acknowledges the leader's sacrifices and added that the state government has already allocated Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial, but it was paused to determine an appropriate location, either at his birthplace in Mantripukhri or somewhere in a central location.

He also underlined Major Bob Khathing’s sacrifices and said that when the Chinese asserted right over Tawang, Major Bob Khathing commanded his troops, raised the Tricolor, and claimed Tawang as an essential part of India. N Biren Singh also pointed out that the sacrifices of Major Bob Khathing should always be honoured.

Major Bob Khathing had not only made sacrifices for the nation, but he was also an inspirational leader. During the function, Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the sacrifices and acknowledged the bravery of Major Bob Khathing.