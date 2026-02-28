India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

New Delhi: India on Saturday urged its citizens in Iran and Israel to exercise “utmost caution and remain vigilant” following reports of a sharp escalation in hostilities in the region.
According to an official statement, Israel and the United States carried out what was described as a “preemptive strike” on Iran, prompting heightened security measures across Israel.
“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” the ministry statement said.
Sirens were reported across parts of Israel, while residents received emergency phone alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat as tensions rose.
The Embassy of India, Tehran advised Indian nationals in Iran to stay alert and restrict their movement.
“In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India,” the mission said.
The embassy also reiterated its emergency contact numbers for citizens requiring assistance.
In a separate communication, the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv issued a similar caution.
“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” the embassy said.
Indian citizens have been asked to strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, remain close to designated shelters, and identify the nearest protected spaces near their residence or workplace.
The advisory also urged nationals to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to keep track of local news, official announcements and emergency alerts.
The embassy said it is maintaining close contact with relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as the situation develops.