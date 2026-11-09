Manipur CM Calls for Preservation of Indigenous Sports and Traditional Art Forms

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh on 9th November called for greater efforts to preserve and promote indigenous sports and traditional art forms, emphasising the need to recognise and support the cultural heritage of different communities across the state.

Speaking at a demonstration of Naga Indigenous Wrestling, known as Pyacha, at the Astro Turf Ground in Senapati, the Chief Minister said Manipur's diverse communities had distinct sporting traditions that deserved institutional support and encouragement.

The event was organised by the Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur (SDWAM), with participants from 25 communities taking part.

Drawing parallels between Pyacha and the traditional Meitei wrestling form Mukna, Singh said every community had its own sporting heritage, which must be preserved for future generations.

Recalling his association with martial arts, the Chief Minister said he had practised the traditional Meitei martial art Thang-Ta during his childhood. He added that watching Bruce Lee's film Enter the Dragon in the 1970s, while studying in Class IX, had inspired him to take up Taekwondo.

Recently conferred the title of Grand Master 9th DAN in Traditional Taekwondo by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation, Singh highlighted the importance of safeguarding indigenous martial arts and cultural practices.

Referring to China's 36 Chambers of Shaolin, which attracts international visitors for martial arts training and research, he said Manipur's traditional sports and cultural heritage also had the potential to receive wider recognition.

He further noted that the participation of 25 communities reflected unity and conveyed a message of peace. Calling for sustained efforts to restore peace in Manipur, he stressed the responsibility of the present generation to ensure a peaceful future for coming generations.

The programme also marked Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, commemorating tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Sports equipment and kits were distributed among players from Senapati district.

Singh also inaugurated an exhibition football match between Senapati FC and Hills Academy's under-15 boys' team to encourage young sporting talent.

During the visit, he met representatives of various organisations, including the BJP's Senapati unit, the Naga People's Organisation and district-level students' and women's associations, who raised issues and grievances concerning local residents.