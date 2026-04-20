Manipur CM congratulates students as HS results record 92.23% pass rate

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Monday congratulated students on their performance in the Higher Secondary Examination results, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 92.23 per cent.
According to details shared by the Chief Minister, the Science stream registered a pass percentage of 93.28 per cent, while Arts and Commerce recorded 89.87 per cent and 82.57 per cent respectively.
He said girl students have performed exceptionally well, securing positions among the top ten rank holders across all streams.
Describing the achievement as a proud moment for “Nari Shakti”, Yumnam said the results reflect the dedication and academic excellence of the students.
"It is a proud and exemplary moment for Nari Shakti as our girl students have excelled in the Higher Secondary Examination Results declared today, shining across the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams with an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.23%," the chief minister wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also extended his congratulations to all successful candidates and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.
"I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the students for this remarkable achievement. My best wishes to each one of you for continued success, bright futures, and fulfilling careers ahead," he added.