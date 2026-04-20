Pawan Khera Moves Gauhati HC for Anticipatory Bail in Assam Case

Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a criminal case registered against him by the Assam Police’s Crime Branch.
As per reports, the bail plea was filed earlier in the day and has been registered by the High Court registry for listing before an appropriate bench.
The case, which includes charges of defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy, was registered after Khera alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan has multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets abroad.
Earlier, Assam Police had visited Khera’s residence in Delhi on April 7, but he was not present at the time. He subsequently moved the Telangana High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.
The Telangana High Court granted him interim protection for a week on April 10 to allow him to approach courts in Assam. However, the Supreme Court of India later stayed that order on April 15 following an appeal by the Assam government.
Khera then challenged the apex court’s ex-parte stay and sought continuation of relief, but the court declined to vacate the stay or extend the transit bail period.
The Supreme Court advised him to seek appropriate relief from the Gauhati High Court, following which he filed the present anticipatory bail plea.