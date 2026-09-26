Manipur: CM Inaugurates River Front Garden Along Nambul River in Imphal

Guwahati: Today, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh inaugurated the River Front Garden at Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak in Imphal in the presence of Keishamthong MLA Nishikanta Singh Sapam.

The initiative has been undertaken by the state government through the Department of Environment and Climate Change under the ‘Rejuvenation of the Nambul River’ project. The project is being implemented as part of the National River Conservation Plan of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

The riverfront stretch from Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak to Ngakraba Bridge has been opened to the public as part of efforts to rejuvenate the polluted Nambul River and protect it for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh emphasised the importance of public participation in river conservation. He said the government alone could not achieve the challenging task of restoring the river without the cooperation and involvement of local residents.

The Chief Minister appealed to stakeholders, civil society organisations, local clubs and citizens living along the river to actively participate in its protection and rejuvenation. He urged people to take collective ownership of the initiative and contribute towards maintaining the river and its surroundings.

The project is aimed at supporting the long-term conservation and restoration of the Nambul River while creating a public riverfront space for every people of Manipur