Manipur: CM Inspects Damaged Water Pipeline in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: Today, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand inspected a damaged water supply pipeline connecting Leimakhong to Kangchup under the PHED Maintenance Division-I at L. Champhai village in Kangpokpi .

The pipeline was reportedly cut by unidentified miscreants during the ongoing crisis in the state, severely disrupting water supply to the area and neighbouring villages. During the inspection, Khemchand directed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to take immediate steps to reconnect the damaged pipeline and restore water supply at the earliest.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen, Thangmeiband MLA Kh. Joykishan Singh and Sekmai MLA H. Dingo Singh, along with officials from the Kangpokpi administration and the PHED.

The inspection comes amid continued efforts by the state government to restore essential services and repair critical infrastructure affected by the crisis in Manipur.

In a social media platform, Khemchand said immediate action had been directed to reconnect the pipeline and restore water supply to the affected areas.