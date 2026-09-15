Manipur: Kuki CSO Panel Issues 36-Hour Ultimatum Over Alleged Economic Embargo

Guwahati: The Kuki CSO Working Committee in Manipur’s Kamjong district has issued a 36-hour ultimatum to the district administration to address what it described as a prolonged “economic embargo” and movement restrictions affecting the Kuki community.

The committee warned that failure to receive a satisfactory response within the deadline would lead to an indefinite economic blockade at Chassad. As per the committee, Kuki residents in Kamjong have faced economic difficulties for more than six months, with alleged movement restrictions affecting access to essential commodities, livelihoods and normal economic activities.

It said repeated appeals to the Deputy Commissioner and district administration had failed to produce a satisfactory resolution. The committee also claimed that Kuki civil society organisations had repeatedly raised the issue with authorities.

The committee alleged that Tangkhul individuals continued to use the Chassad route and transport essential goods without obstruction. Under its 36-hour notice, the committee has demanded “concrete and meaningful action” from the administration to resolve the issue.

It said any proposed blockade would exempt medical and emergency humanitarian movement, including patients, ambulances and essential medical supplies. Army convoys, telecommunications and Electricity Department movements would also be exempted.

The committee urged members to maintain discipline and ensure that emergency and humanitarian movements were not obstructed.