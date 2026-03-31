Manipur CM Meets ICAR Officials to Review Agricultural Initiatives

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to review ongoing efforts aimed at improving agricultural productivity in the state.
According to the Chief Minister, the ICAR team, led by S. Basanta, Head of its Lamphel centre, briefed him on various initiatives being implemented to strengthen the agricultural sector.
“Had a productive meeting today at the Secretariat with officials of ICAR… who presented an overview of their ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity in the State,” he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister highlighted the role of ICAR’s network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras across districts in promoting better farming practices and supporting farmers.
He further said that the organisation has been contributing to improving rice productivity, encouraging sustainable livelihoods and addressing local challenges through research and capacity-building programmes.
“The Government of Manipur remains committed to working in close collaboration with ICAR to ensure food security, empower our farmers, and meet the growing demands of our population,” he added.
Such collaborations are expected to further strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem.