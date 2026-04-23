Manipur CM pays tribute to martyrs of Anglo-Manipur War on Khongjom Day

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Thursday paid tribute to the heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 on the occasion of Khongjom Day.
The Chief Minister recalled their sacrifice and valour in defending the state’s sovereignty.
Paying homage to Major Paona Brajabasi and other martyrs, the Chief Minister said that their courage in the face of overwhelming odds continues to inspire generations and remains a guiding force for the people of Manipur.
“Their courage and valour… continue to inspire generations. We bow in respect and reaffirm our commitment to their ideals,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The Chief Minister also presided over the Khongjom Day Observance 2026 held at Khebaching in Khongjom, in the presence of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other dignitaries.
Remembering the sacrifices made during the Anglo-Manipur War, Khemchand said the legacy of the martyrs strengthens the collective resolve towards patriotism and unity.
Khongjom Day is observed annually in Manipur to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the historic battle of 1891, considered a symbol of resistance and pride for the state.