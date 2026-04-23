Bengal logs over 41% turnout by 11 am; isolated incidents, complaints reported

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of over 41 per cent till 11 am on Thursday as polling progressed across multiple districts amid scattered incidents and complaints.
According to official data, West Midnapore registered the highest turnout at 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. East Midnapore recorded 42.16 per cent turnout, while Birbhum logged 41.92 per cent and Murshidabad 41.59 per cent.
Other districts reported moderate participation, with South Dinajpur at 41.17 per cent, West Burdwan at 40.24 per cent, Darjeeling at 39.72 per cent, Kalimpong at 39.61 per cent and Jalpaiguri at 39.51 per cent.
Turnout in Purulia stood at 39.16 per cent, North Dinajpur at 39.04 per cent, Alipurduar at 38.80 per cent, Cooch Behar at 38.67 per cent and Malda at 38.22 per cent.
Meanwhile, in an unfortunate incident, a 58-year-old voter, identified as Nripendra Das, died after reportedly falling ill due to heat while at a polling booth in the Patashpur area of East Midnapore district.
As per reports, a total of 260 complaints had been submitted to the Election Commission by 11 am, while another 375 complaints were received through the cVIGIL mobile application.
The reports also claimed that tensions were reported from Kumarganj Assembly constituency, where BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar allegedly chased Trinamool Congress workers following a dispute over the entry of a BJP polling agent into a booth.
Polling is underway amid tight security arrangements, with authorities keeping a close watch on sensitive areas to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.