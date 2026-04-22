Pema Khandu lauds Arunachal athletes for medal wins at international events

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated two athletes from the state for their achievements in international tournaments.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu lauded their efforts in bringing pride to the country.
Khandu praised Johny Mangkhiya for winning a bronze medal at the 15th Silent Knight International Karate Cup 2026 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
“Huge congratulations to Johny Mangkhiya for her incredible achievement… Wishing her the very best as she prepares to take on the world and make the Nation proud,” he said.
The Chief Minister also extended his congratulations to Biri Takar for securing two gold medals at the BWF International Para Badminton Tournament 2026 in Prague, Czech Republic.
“Warm congratulations to Biri Takar… Wishing him continued success as he reaches even greater milestones and brings further glory to the State,” the Chief Minister added.