Manipur CM reviews airport, road projects; flags lapses, seeks quick fixes

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Monday reviewed key infrastructure projects in Imphal, including the upgradation of the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport terminal and ongoing road works at Paona Bazar.
During his visit to the airport, the Chief Minister inspected the progress of the new terminal along with senior officials and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.
“It was gratifying to observe that significant strides have been made, and I am hopeful that with its timely completion, passenger convenience and service delivery will be greatly enhanced,” he said.
However, Yumnam noted certain shortcomings in workmanship at a few locations and directed officials to rectify the deficiencies without delay. He also reviewed the Air Cargo Terminal facilities during the inspection.
The Chief Minister said ensuring optimal functioning of the state’s international airport remains a key priority for the government.
In a separate visit, Yumnam inspected the ongoing road upgradation work at Paona Bazar and said progress towards timely completion was encouraging.
“Substantial progress has been achieved, but certain shortcomings in execution were observed. Instructions have been issued to address these gaps and ensure adherence to quality standards,” he added.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to completing infrastructure projects on time while maintaining quality and durability for public benefit.