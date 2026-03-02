Mesom Singhi Wins Gold at KIO National Karate Championship; CM Pema Khandu Congratulates

Itanagar: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated karate athlete Mesom Singhi for winning gold in the Senior Female Individual Kata event at the KIO National Karate Championship 2026.
The championship was held in New Delhi from February 26 to March 1.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the chief minister praised Singhi’s achievement, noting that securing a second consecutive national gold reflects her dedication, discipline and strong competitive spirit.
"Heartiest congratulations to Mesom Singhi of Arunachal Pradesh on clinching the gold medal in the Senior Female Individual Kata event at the prestigious KIO National Karate Championship 2026, held in New Delhi from February 26 to March 1. Winning your second consecutive national gold medal is a remarkable achievement and a true testament to your dedication, discipline, and indomitable spirit," he said.
The Chief Minister also highlighted that while representing Hyderabad, the athlete has brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh with her performance on the national stage.
"Representing Hyderabad while bringing pride to Arunachal Pradesh, you have once again showcased excellence on the national stage," he added.
Khandu expressed hope that Singhi’s success would motivate more young sportspersons from the state to pursue their ambitions with determination and aim for higher honours in the future.
"May your journey continue towards even greater heights, and may this victory inspire many young athletes from our state to pursue their dreams with determination," he said.