VPP Names Dr. Batskhem Myrboh as Candidate for Shillong Lok Sabha By-Election

Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has selected Dr. Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency.
The by-poll has been necessitated by the untimely death of sitting Member of Parliament Dr. Ricky A. J. Syngkon, who passed away on 19 February 2026. Syngkon, also from the VPP, had been representing the Shillong seat in the 18th Lok Sabha since his election in 2024.
Dr. Myrboh, who currently serves as the party’s spokesperson, was recommended by the VPP’s Election Committee on Monday. The committee has submitted his name to the party’s State Executive Committee for final approval as the official nominee for the by-election.
In a statement announcing the choice, party officials said the decision followed careful consideration by the Election Committee. If approved, Dr. Myrboh will lead the VPP’s efforts in what observers describe as a closely watched contest in the state capital’s lone parliamentary seat.
Political analysts note that the by-poll result could influence Meghalaya’s evolving political landscape, particularly given the VPP’s recent success and growing profile in regional politics.
The official schedule and dates for the by-poll have yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.