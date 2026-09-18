Manipur: CM Y Khemchand Singh Leaves for Delhi to Attend Viksit Bharat Conference

Guwahati: Today, morning, Manipur’s Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh left Imphal for New Delhi , where he is expected to attend a two-day conference on financing India’s development journey.

According to a BJP leader, Singh departed the state capital on an early morning flight and is likely to participate in the conference titled “Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat”, being held in New Delhi on 18th September and 19th September.

The conference, organised by the Union Ministry of Finance, will bring together several Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories. Discussions will focus on financing challenges, Centre-State policy coordination and key priorities for India’s development.

A day before his departure, Singh met Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.