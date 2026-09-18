Zubeen Fan Weaves Special Gamusa as Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A woman from Sivasagar has paid an emotional tribute to ‘asomor pranor silpi’ Zubeen Garg by weaving a special gamusa featuring the lyrics of his song “Moi Nothakar Onubhav”.

Beauty Gogoi reportedly completed the distinctive gamusa overnight as a tribute toZubeen Garg. The handmade piece was presented at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, where a three-day tribute programme is being held from 17th September to 19th September to commemorate Garg’s first death anniversary.

The tribute programme has drawn a large number of Zubeen Garg’s admirers from across Assam. Singer Salim Merchant, along with Raja Baruah, Marshall Baruah and several other fans and artists, have visited Zubeen Kshetra to pay their respects.

During the programme, Padma Shri awardee and noted artist Pakhila Lekthepi also remembered Garg, becoming emotional while speaking about the late musician. She recalled him as a “friend in times of trouble” and a “prince of peace”.

Nearly a year after Zubeen Garg’s death, his absence continues to be deeply felt by his fans and admirers across Assam. The ongoing tributes reflect the enduring connection between Zubeen and the people of Assam.