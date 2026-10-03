Manipur CSOs Question Centre’s Approach to Prolonged Conflict

Guwahati: A coalition of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) in Kangleipak has criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent remarks on the Manipur crisis, arguing that the prolonged violence should not be viewed solely as a communal conflict.

During a press conference, convenor of the 14 CSOs Kangleipak, Shanta Nahakpam, alleged that the violence involved armed militant groups and accused the Centre of failing to adequately address the security dimensions of the crisis.

Rijiju, speaking at a conclave in New Delhi on 27th September , said lasting peace in Manipur would require dialogue among the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities. He also said the Centre could not rely on military force to end the conflict and stressed the need for dialogue.

Nahakpam questioned this approach, alleging that the violence involved attacks by armed groups on civilians and villages. He also compared the situation with incidents involving armed groups in Changlang and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The CSO representative further questioned the continuation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups. The Manipur Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on February, 2024, seeking its abrogation.

The remarks come amid renewed violence and calls from Naga organisations for action against armed groups and a review of the SoO arrangement. Eight of Manipur’s nine Naga MLAs have also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action over alleged attacks on Naga civilians and termination of the agreement.