Assam: CM Announces Public Trials of Bamboo Bicycles in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that bamboo bicycles will soon be made available for public trials at parks across Guwahati ahead of their formal launch.

In a post on social media platform , Sarma said the bicycles have frames made entirely from bamboo and have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

“Wanna know what I’m riding? It’s a Bamboo Bicycle,” Sarma wrote, adding that people of Guwahati would soon have an opportunity to ride the bicycles and provide feedback on their design and performance.

Highlighting the wider potential of bamboo, which is widely available in Assam, Sarma said the plant has more than 800 by-products and can be used for a range of applications. These include the production of methanol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as well as the construction of reinforced structures.

The chief minister also credited a policy change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that classified bamboo as grass rather than a tree, saying the move had expanded opportunities for its cultivation, utilisation and commercial development.

The bamboo bicycles are expected to be tested by the public at selected parks in Guwahati before being formally launched. The government is likely to use feedback from the trials to assess their usability and public response.