Manipur Cyber Crime Police Arrest 58-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Obscene Facebook Post

Guwahati: The Cyber Crime Police in Manipur has registered a case over the alleged posting of obscene and derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook and arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Paonam Dhaneshwor aged 58, son of late P Kulla Singh and a resident of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district.

As per police statement, the case was registered after allegedly objectionable content targeting the woman was posted on Facebook. During the course of the investigation, police identified Dhaneshwor as the alleged person responsible and arrested him in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the social media post and determine whether any other individuals were involved. The Cyber Crime Police Station has advised people to exercise caution while using social media platforms and refrain from posting or sharing obscene, derogatory or objectionable content.

Police particularly warned against material that could cause harassment, humiliation or harm to an individual's dignity and reputation. Police reiterated the importance of responsible social media use and urged people to be mindful of the potential legal consequences of posting or sharing offensive content online.